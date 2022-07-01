Live Updates: Maharashtra To Get New Assembly Speaker Tomorrow

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, capping nine days of his rebellion against his predecessor and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. Now, a special session of the assembly has been called this weekend during which a new Speaker will be elected from among the MLAs.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Maharashtra Crisis:

Jul 01, 2022 09:38 (IST) Maharashtra To Get New Assembly Speaker Tomorrow



