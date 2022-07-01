'Pawns Of BJP': Team Thackeray's New Move Against Eknath Shinde In Court

Uddhav Thackeray, who quit as Chief Minister of the the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after revolt from rebel leader Eknath Shinde, has asked requested the Supreme Court to restrict MLAs backing Mr Shinde from participating in the state assembly.

"The delinquent MLAs who have been acting as pawns of the BJP, thereby committing the constitutional sin of defection, ought not to be allowed to perpetuate their sin even for a single day by permitting them to continue as Members of the Assembly," Mr Thackeray camp said in a plea in top court.