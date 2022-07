Hours after he took over as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde has moved to reverse the Uddhav Thackeray government's stand on the controversial Metro car shed project in Mumbai, sources have said.

Mr Shinde, it is learnt, has directed Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to submit in court that the Metro car shed will be built at Aarey Colony as planned in 2019 under the Devendra Fadnavis government.