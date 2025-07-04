Eknath Shinde Explains Why He Said 'Jai Gujarat' At Pune Event

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that he raised the "Jai Gujarat" slogan while addressing a gathering in Pune to pay his respects to the Gujarati community present at the program.

Responding to the critiques, Mr Shinde said that those who were criticising him for raising the slogan must look within themselves.

He added that the Mahayuti government has worked hard for Marathi to be granted the status of a classical language.

"Today, there were 3-4 events in Pune where brothers and sisters from the Gujarati community were present; they have been living there for many years. Marathi and Gujarati people live together harmoniously, and they have built a large sports complex. I attended that event. After my speech there, I said Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat, because Jai Hind is the pride of our country, Jai Maharashtra - after all, we are proud of Maharashtra. And I said 'Jai Gujarat' because the Gujarati community, together, has built a sports complex there. And that is why I respected and praised them... I will only say that those who criticise us should first look within themselves. Marathi is our identity, and Hindutva is our soul. We have worked to grant Marathi the status of a classical language. There will be no compromise with the Marathi language. Before pointing fingers at others, they should look within themselves," Mr Shinde said at a press conference.

Amid the ongoing political sparring between the ruling Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) over the charge of imposing Hindi, Mr Shinde attacked the opposition parties, accusing them of spreading "fake narratives" regarding the Indian Constitution and the danger to reservations.

"Pakistan flags were also seen in the Lok Sabha elections, so where did the Marathi love go? In the fake narrative, they said that the Constitution is also in danger, and the reservation will also end. So, they cannot win the elections with a fake narrative. On the basis of our work, we have got a huge majority in the Assembly and the upcoming local self-government institutions elections are coming up. So they want to dig up such issues and do politics on them and get votes here. But people are very intelligent, and Mahayuti will win," Mr Shinde added.

This comes after Mr Shinde raised several eyebrows while concluding his speech with the "Jai Gujarat" slogan. He was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre' built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune's Kondhwa.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended his Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's "Jai Gujarat" remarks and said that creating a ruckus over the issue was unnecessary.

