137-90 BJP-Sena Seat-Share In Mumbai Civic Body Marks A Watershed Moment

The finalisation of the seat-sharing arrangement between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has sent a strong political message across Maharashtra.

With the BJP contesting 137 seats and Shiv Sena limited to 90 in the 227-member civic body, the balance of power within the Mahayuti alliance in Mumbai has decisively tilted in favour of the former.

Sources indicated that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had pushed aggressively for a larger share, reportedly demanding between 100 and 125 seats.

But despite the prolonged negotiations, the BJP not only managed to restrict Shiv Sena's share but also emerged as the unquestioned "big brother" in the BMC alliance. The BJP's move to take over 137 seats is widely being read as a clear signal that the party is positioning itself for the mayor's post in Mumbai.

For Shinde, who currently heads the faction recognised by the Election Commission as the "real" Shiv Sena, the outcome represents a significant political setback.

The reduced seat share reflects the limits of his negotiating power within the alliance -- particularly in a civic body that has historically been synonymous with Shiv Sena dominance.

The current arrangement marks a dramatic departure from earlier BMC elections.

In 2007 and 2012, when the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena contested together, Sena always commanded a larger share of seats and was widely acknowledged as the senior partner.

Even in 2017, when all major parties contested independently, the BJP ultimately supported Shiv Sena, enabling it to retain control of the BMC and the mayor's post.

For decades, the BMC was not just a civic institution for Shiv Sena - it was the party's political and financial backbone, a symbol of its Marathi pride narrative and organisational strength in Mumbai.

The turning point came with the split in Shiv Sena in 2022, when Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party leadership and formed government with the BJP's support.

Subsequently, the Election Commission recognised the Shinde faction as the legitimate Shiv Sena and allotted it the iconic bow-and-arrow symbol, a move that Shinde claimed would help carry forward the party's legacy.

However, electoral trajectories since then - from the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 to the Maharashtra Assembly elections and now the BMC - suggest a gradual but steady consolidation of power by the BJP.

With each electoral milestone, the BJP has strengthened its position as the dominant force within the alliance, while Shiv Sena's leverage has visibly diminished.

Political observers note that Shinde appears to have reconciled with a secondary role-not just in the civic arena but also in the state government, where he transitioned from Chief Minister to Deputy Chief Minister in Mahayuti 2.0.

The acceptance of a smaller seat share in the BMC reinforces the perception that Shiv Sena has ceded its claim over the civic body.

The BMC has long been Shiv Sena's impregnable fortress. The undivided Sena had never conceded ground to the BJP in Mumbai, fully aware that control over the civic body translated into political relevance and organisational strength across Maharashtra. The acceptance of just 90 seats in alliance with the BJP is therefore being seen as a form of political surrender-and the beginning of a gradual erosion of Shiv Sena's dominance over Mumbai.

Ultimately, the results of the BMC elections on January 16 will determine the future course of Mumbai's civic politics. Yet, even before votes are cast, the political transition is unmistakable.

The Shiv Sena, once the unquestioned ruler of the BMC, is now adjusting to the role of a junior partner, while the BJP stands on the cusp of potentially capturing the mayor's post.

If the current trend holds, the 2026 BMC elections may be remembered not merely as a routine civic contest, but as a watershed moment marking the definitive shift of power in Mumbai - from Shiv Sena's long-standing stronghold to BJP's emerging urban dominance.