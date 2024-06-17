Maharashtra Hospital Gets Bomb Threat Mail Email, Turns Out To Be Hoax

A hospital in Mira Road in Thane district on Monday received an email threatening a bomb blast though it was declared a hoax after police carried out a thorough search of the premises, an official said.

The search was carried out by various units of Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police, including bomb detection and disposal as well as dog squads, he said.

"The hospital was barricaded during the search following the bomb threat email. Nothing suspicious was found during the extensive search. It was a hoax and we allowed the facility to go back to normal functioning after two hours. Efforts are on to trace the email sender," he added.

However, tension was palpable among the patients and kin as well as staffers while the police carried out the check, officials said.

