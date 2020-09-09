Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Gets Threat Calls Over Kangana Ranaut Remark: Report

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reportedly received threat calls (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has reportedly received threat calls again, allegedly over his stance in connection with the controversy involving actor Kangana Ranaut, sources close to him said today

Mr Deshmukh received the calls from Himachal Pradesh and another location from different numbers on Tuesday and at around 6 am on today, the sources told news agency Press Trust of India, adding that the callers asked the minister not to get involved in the controversy involving the actor.

Ms Ranaut, who is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks in which she likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), belongs to Himachal Pradesh.

"The minister received five or so calls from Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. He received two more calls at around 6 am on Wednesday," the sources told news agency PTI.

"One of the callers identified himself as Mrutyunjay Garg," they said.

"The callers asked the minister to not get involved in the controversy involving the actor," the sources told PTI.

Earlier also, an anonymous caller reportedly called Mr Deshmukh's Nagpur office, threatening him and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, a minister said on Monday.

Ms Ranaut recently also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from her home state Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

Mr Deshmukh last week said those who think Maharashtra or Mumbai is not safe for them have no right to live in the state.

On Monday, he expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Kangana Ranaut, who, he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra with her remarks.

The Maharashtra Home Minister on Tuesday said the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by actor Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

Anil Deshmukh said Adhyayan Suman, the son of actor Shekhar Suman, was once in a relationship with Kangana Ranaut and he had alleged that she used to take drugs.



