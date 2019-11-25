'Murder Of Democracy': In Parliament, Rahul Gandhi On Maharashtra Drama

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi protested "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said today that "it doesn't make any sense to question" the centre over the political situation in Maharashtra. Alleging a "murder of democracy" in the state, Mr Gandhi also said that although he wanted to ask questions of the central government but would refrain from doing so. The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP front is in the Supreme Court today to fight the BJP's stunning Saturday coup, in which Devendra Fadnavis was sworn-in as Chief Minister in a secretive ceremony with the NCP's Ajit Pawar, who led a breakaway faction of 10-11 party MLAs, becoming his deputy.

Meanwhile, as a three-member bench of the top court decides on the fate of Mr Fadnavis' government, interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi led a protest in Parliament premises. A large gathering of Congress leaders and party workers, carrying banners and chanting slogans, demanded that the BJP "stop murder of democracy".

Inside parliament the Lok Sabha was adjourned following protests by Congress MPs who stormed the Well of the House. Speaker Om Birla ordered the removal of two party members - TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden.

Pandemonium broke out in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after NCP leader Ajit Pawar appeared to break ranks with his uncle, party chief Sharad Pawar, and join the BJP in its audacious bid to form the government.

The move, coming hours after a tripartite meeting between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, which was attended by Ajit Pawar, appeared inches away from forming the new government in Maharashtra, stunned the three parties, who moved the Supreme Court on Sunday.

In today's hearing the BJP-led government in the state said it had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs; this, in addition to 105 of its own MLAs and some independents, will push it past the 145-seat majority mark in the Assembly. The NCP countered by claiming that 51 of those 54 MLAs would back a Sena-Congress-NCP front.

The BJP needs around 40 MLAs to reach that majority mark, prompting allegations of horse trading from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP.

The back-and-forth between the two sides is only likely to be resolved by a floor test, one of the judges on the three-member bench said. Sources had earlier suggested this could be held by the end of the month; the Sena-Congress-NCP have demanded it be held as soon as possible.

In a series of secretive manoeuvres President's Rule was revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday and, by 8 am, Mr Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar became his deputy.

With input from ANI

