Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Asks For Devendra Fadnavis And Governor's Letters Today, Hearing Begins At 10:30 am

New Delhi/Mumbai:
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
Two letters that hold the key to the extraordinary government formation in Maharashtra - one from Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority, the other from the Governor inviting him to form government - has to be submitted in the Supreme Court by 10.30 am today. For now, Mr Fadnavis is safe from the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party's demand that he prove majority by today. The three parties had gone to court after the BJP, with some deft political manoeuvring, formed government in Maharashtra on on Saturday. As the country woke to the news of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath with Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said his nephew had misled the Governor and did not have the numbers.
Today's hearing comes as the BJP, with deft political manoeuvring, formed government in Maharashtra on Saturday, speeding past the three parties that were trying to cobble up a front and stake claim. After President's Rule was revoked before 6 am with special clearance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor had invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the government. The oath ceremony took place at 7.50 am - with Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar taking oath as Mr Fadnavis's deputy.
Here are the Highlights on Maharashtra government formation:
Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis Ajit Pawar hold late night discussion
NCP leader Ajit Pawar's late-night dash to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis's house in Mumbai on Sunday led to speculation about another pincer movement by the BJP against the newly-formed Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP combine. However, a tweet by the office of Devendra Fadnavis, who took oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term in a surprise ceremony just after sunrise on Saturday, put the speculation to rest. The late-night meeting with his deputy Ajit Pawar was not about government formation, according to the tweet. "CM Devendra Fadnavis and DCM Ajit Pawar today met and discussed on various measures for additional support and assistance to unseasonal rain affected farmers. Tomorrow it will be further discussed with the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary," Mr Fadnavis' office tweeted.
Maharashtra News: NCP files Its MLAs from Gurugram to Mumbai
NCP MLAs who were staying at Gurugram hotel are being brought to Mumbai. In this picture Anil Patil (3rd from right in the picture, in yellow shirt) and Daulat Daroda (5th from right in the picture, in yellow shirt), who were reportedly missing.
Maharashtra: 52 NCP MLAs have come back to us, says Nawab Malik
Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said: 52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us.
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal said,"We are here (Hyatt Hotel) to meet our party MLAs. Only one or two of our party MLAs are not here."
Maharashtra News: We will be successful, says Mr Malik
Nationalist Congress Party chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted this morning to assert confidence in the NCP camp as the Supreme Court to decide Maharashtra floor test shortly. "We will be successful," says Mr Malik.
Maharashtra chief minister: Ajit Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis Meet
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met BJP's Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, hours after he went on a tweeting overdrive, ending with some cryptic ones that indicated that party chief Sharad Pawar was on board with the plan to support the BJP for government formation in Maharashtra. An immediate denial came from Pawar Senior, who called Ajit Pawar's statement "false and misleading in order to create confusion".
Three parties approached the top court
The three parties approached the top court after the BJP, in an unexpected twist, captured power in Maharashtra in an overnight coup. President's Rule in the state was called off at 5.47 am and the oath ceremony, attended by few, followed within two hours.But at a press conference later, some of the NCP MLAs who attended the oath ceremony, claimed they ended up at the Governor's residence by a ruse from Ajit Pawar.
The Centre must produce the letters of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority and that of the Governor inviting to form the government, the Supreme Court said on Sunday after hearing a petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's NCP against Saturday's extraordinary government formation in the state. The letters have to be submitted by 10.30 am today. In an extraordinary hearing on a Sunday, a three-judge bench also issued a notice to Mr Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, the state and the Central government.
Decision on Maharashtra Floor Test Today
A three-judge bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna said the Centre must produce the two letters by 10.30 am tomorrow. The Sena, Congress and the NCP have said the Governor was "duty bound" to study the claim of Devendra Fadnavis before inviting him to form government. They also claimed that the BJP claim of having support of 54 NCP MLAs is wrong.