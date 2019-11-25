Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Asks For Devendra Fadnavis And Governor's Letters Today, Hearing Begins At 10:30 am

Two letters that hold the key to the extraordinary government formation in Maharashtra - one from Devendra Fadnavis claiming majority, the other from the Governor inviting him to form government - has to be submitted in the Supreme Court by 10.30 am today. For now, Mr Fadnavis is safe from the Shiv Sena, Congress and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party's demand that he prove majority by today. The three parties had gone to court after the BJP, with some deft political manoeuvring, formed government in Maharashtra on on Saturday. As the country woke to the news of Devendra Fadnavis taking oath with Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar said his nephew had misled the Governor and did not have the numbers.

Here are the Highlights on Maharashtra government formation: