Marshals, Congress MPs Clash In Parliament As 2 MPs Are Ordered Out

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi protested "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra

Highlights Lok Sabha Speaker directed removal of two Congress MPs and banners Congress MPs refused to do so, leading to clashes with Lok Sabha marshals Sonia Gandhi and others protested outside parliament

Two Congress MPs were forcibly removed from the Lok Sabha today, which was adjourned till noon amid vociferous protests by the opposition over the chaotic situation in Maharashtra. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Pralhad Joshi met Speaker Om Birla after the fracas and demanded strict action against both parliamentarians. "The House cannot be place of unruly behaviour. All parties should maintain sanctity and great traditions of Lok Sabha," Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the incident.

Earlier today a group of Congress MPs stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha and approached Speaker Om Birla carrying banners and chanting slogans that demanded "murder of democracy" in Maharashtra be stopped. Mr Birla, attempting to restore order, directed the removal of the banners and TN Prathapan and Hibi Eden.

Congress MPs refused to do so and protested their colleagues' removal, leading to clashes with Lok Sabha marshals.

Speaking after the incident Hibi Eden told news agency ANI the Congress had raised "a very genuine issue and protested in democratic manner".

"Unfortunately we were taken out by Marshals who tried to push us forcefully. They tried to get banners from us and our colleagues tried to resist it. Our women colleagues were manhandled too. We've filed complaint with the Speaker," Mr Eden said.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the party leader in the Lok Sabha, has also alleged that security personnel misbehaved with women MPs. "We have never experienced this inside parliament. We will be waiting to see what action is been taken against responsible people," he said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden was one of two members removed from the Lok Sabha

Shortly before the Lok Sabha was adjourned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that although he wanted to question the centre over the Maharashtra issue, "it doesn't make any sense" to do so.

Earlier Sonia Gandhi led a large gathering of Congress leaders and party workers in a protest outside parliament building. Standing in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, protesters carried banners and shouted slogans like "Modi government, shame shame".

This is the first time a session of the 17th Lok Sabha has been adjourned due to ruckus in the House.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned - till 2 pm - after similar protests by the Congress and other opposition parties, including the DMK and the Left, began shouting anti-BJP slogans.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu refused the opposition demand to set aside scheduled business to discuss the Maharashtra issue. He further said that any debate on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's action or the early morning revocation of President's Rule in the state could only happen after a motion was brought to that effect. No such motion has been moved, he said.

Bypassing the protests, the Chairman allowed Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi to raise a point of order. Mr Naqvi alleged the Congress and other opposition parties were trying to "hijack" democracy in Maharashtra through "jugad".

Chaos broke out in Maharashtra on Saturday morning after NCP leader Ajit Pawar appeared to break ranks with his uncle, party chief Sharad Pawar, and join the BJP in its audacious bid to form the government.

The move, coming hours after a tripartite meeting between the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP, which was attended by Ajit Pawar, appeared inches away from forming the new government in Maharashtra, stunned the three parties, who moved the Supreme Court on Sunday.

In today's hearing the BJP-led government in the state said it had the support of all 54 NCP MLAs; this, in addition to 105 of its own MLAs and some independents, will push it past the 145-seat majority mark in the Assembly. The NCP countered by claiming that 51 of those 54 MLAs would back a Sena-Congress-NCP front.

The BJP needs around 40 MLAs to reach that majority mark, prompting allegations of horse trading from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP.

The back-and-forth between the two sides is only likely to be resolved by a floor test, one of the judges on the three-member bench said. Sources had earlier suggested this could be held by the end of the month; the Sena-Congress-NCP have demanded it be held as soon as possible.

In a series of secretive manoeuvres President's Rule was revoked at 5.47 am on Saturday and, by 8 am, Mr Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar became his deputy.

With input from IANS, PTI

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.