Maharashtra Assembly Session Live Updates: Eknath Shinde To Face Test Of Strength

Maharashtra's four-day-old Eknath Shinde government -- formed with the aid of the BJP after two weeks of deep political crisis -- will have to prove its majority in the assembly today. The test, though, is expected to be a formality.

The test of strength comes a day after BJP's Rahul Narwekar was elected Speaker -- a significant move in view of the Shiv Sena's pending appeal to disqualify 16 rebel MLAs, including the new Chief Minister.

The newly-appointed speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday night removed Shiv Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the legislative party leader.

A letter issued by the office of Speaker Rahul Narvekar reinstates Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena's legislative party leader and also recognises the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

