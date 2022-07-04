Aaditya Thackeray 'Defies' Voting Whip, May Face Disqualification

By voting against Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray defied the whip

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena MLA, may face disqualification after he "defied" a whip to vote for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a test of strength today.

Two weeks ago, his father Uddhav Thackeray was Chief Minister, in charge of the Shiv Sena and the man sending notice to disqualify Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs.

Shiv Sena MLAs were instructed to vote for the Eknath Shinde government by a Chief Whip chosen by the rebel camp. The Chief Whip was endorsed at the stroke of midnight by the Speaker elected yesterday, Rahul Narvekar.

By voting against Eknath Shinde, who brought his father's government down last week, Aaditya Thackeray defied that whip.

Aaditya Thackeray can face disqualification, but Team Thackeray is hoping that it will be contingent on a decision by the Supreme Court next Monday.

The Supreme Court will take up Team Thackeray's case challenging the decision of the new Speaker to recognize the new party whip. The petition says the Speaker can't recognize whips when the court has yet to decide on the disqualification of Mr Shinde and 15 other MLAs by team Thackeray.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar also restored Mr Shinde as the Shiv Sena leader in the assembly; Mr Shinde had been removed from the post and replaced soon after he launched his revolt against Uddhav Thackeray two weeks ago.

If the Supreme Court does confirm the disqualification of Mr Shinde and the other MLAs, it could raise questions on the validity of the new government.

Mr Shinde formed government with the BJP on Friday after winning over most Shiv Sena MLAs and leaving his party chief Uddhav Thackeray in a minority. Uddhav Thackeray resigned soon after he was asked by the Supreme Court to prove his majority.