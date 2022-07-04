Opposition Hooting, 'ED' Chants As MLAs Back Eknath Shinde In Vote

Opposition MLAs hooted and chanted "ED" in the Maharashtra Assembly when a Thackeray camp MLA supported Eknath Shinde in the trust vote today. Santosh Bangar, who had earlier posted a video on his Twitter account showing him weeping in support of Uddhav Thackeray, today crossed over to Mr Shinde's side.

The opposition MLAs also shouted "ED, ED" when Pratap Sarnaik supported Eknath Shinde during the trust vote. Mr Sarnaik faces a money-laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Even yesterday, the opposition MLAs had shouted "ED, ED" when Shiv Sena MLA Yamini Yashwant Jadhav, of the Eknath Shinde camp, voted for the Speaker's election. The opposition taunts were made in the wake of Ms Jadhav's husband Yashwant Jadhav, a Shiv Sena leader and former chairman of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's standing committee, coming under the radar of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with alleged violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act recently.

The Eknath Shinde camp has comfortably crossed the majority mark with support from the BJP.