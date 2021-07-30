Maharashtra Ex Home Minister, Son Summoned For Alleged Corruption

Anil Deshmukh is an accused in a case filed over alleged bribe and extortion

Maharashtra's former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and his son, Hrishikesh, have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate at its Mumbai office on Monday in a case linked to alleged money laundering.

The Nationalist Congress Party leader and his son have been told to depose before the investigating officer under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act or PMLA, news agency PTI reported.

Mr Deshmukh, 72, has skipped summons thrice from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning. His son and wife, who were also called to the probe agency's office before, have not appeared.

The NCP leader is an accused in a case filed over alleged bribe and extortion to the tune of Rs 100 crore. The scandal had led to Mr Deshmukh's resignation in April this year.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate Mr Deshmukh's properties in Mumbai and Nagpur. The properties of his aides and some others were also raided.

The Central Bureau of Investigation took over the case after former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh alleged the Home Minister's role in the corruption case.

Mr Singh cannot avoid investigation against him on the ground that it was the fallout of his complaint against the former state Home Minister, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. The court was hearing a petition filed by Mr Singh challenging two preliminary inquiries against him, one for alleged dereliction of duty and misconduct and another for alleged corruption.

Mr Singh said he was hurt by Mr Deshmuk's statement blaming him for intelligence failure after a car with explosives was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in south Mumbai.

The former Mumbai police chief was moved to the Home Guard after another police officer, Sachin Waze - who was later sacked - was arrested in the case of the car found near the Ambani residence.