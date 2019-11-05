Aaditya Thackeray Highlights Farmers' Distress Amid Tussle With BJP

Aaditya Thackeray met farmers and inspected crop damage in Nashik.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said all political parties should first focus on ensuring relief to farmers whose crops were damaged in unseasonal rains rather than thinking about the government formation in Maharashtra.

Speaking to reporters in Nashik, Mr Thackeray said the affected farmer should be compensated and called on all political parties to stand with them to ensure that the government machinery works speedily to provide relief to the farmers.

"As political parties, we should whatever we could (for affected farmers). We first focus on pressing government machinery into action. The time of new government formation in the state is a political matter," he told reporters.

The Shiv Sena leader demanded setting up of a helpline where affected farmers can inform the government officials about damages to their crop.

He also demanded amendment in rules to provide compensation to farmers. "Many people whose crops were damaged in the hailstorm last time have not yet been compensated," Mr Thackeray said.

The Thackeray scion met farmers and inspected crop damage in Nashik. His visit comes amid a tug-of-war between his party and ally BJP over Sena's demand for equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and sharing of the Chief Minister's post for 2.5 years.

Mr Thackeray, who won the recently-concluded Assembly polls from Worli, has been projected for the chief minister's post in the next government.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.