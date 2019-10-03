Chhota Rajan's Brother Gets Election Ticket From BJP-Shiv Sena Ally

Underworld gangster Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje is contesting the Maharashtra election

The Republican Party of India (Athawale), an ally of the ruling BJP, has fielded Deepak Nikalje, brother of jailed underworld gangster Chhota Rajan, from Phaltan Assembly constituency in Western Maharashtra.

The Republican Party of India (A), led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, has been given six seats as part of the seat-sharing deal between the BJP, Shiv Sena and other smaller allies for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly election.

Mr Athawale announced the candidates in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Deepak Nikalje, who has been with the Republican Party of India for several years, had earlier unsuccessfully fought assembly elections from Chembur in Mumbai on the party's ticket.

Chhota Rajan's brother Deepak Nikalje (R) has been with the Republican Party of India for several years

"This time he expressed willingness to fight the election from Phaltan since he belongs to that area and has a good network there," a senior Republican Party of India leader told news agency Press Trust of India.

Five other seats where Republican Party of India would be fielding candidates are Malshiras in Solapur district, Bhandara and Naigaon in Nanded district, Pathri in Parbhani and Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai.



