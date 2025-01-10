Chhota Rajan Taken To Delhi's AIIMS For Minor Nose Operation

Underworld don Chhota Rajan was taken to AIIMS for medical surgery, prison officials said on Friday.

The officials said he was taken to AIIMS on Thursday for a minor nose operation.

The surgery was advised by the doctors and he is likely to be brought back to Tihar Jail after his operation, said a senior prison officer.

He will be kept in the prison hospital under doctors' observation.

Security has been tightened in and around the hospital as a precautionary measure. Meanwhile, hospital sources said that he is admitted in an old private ward under the ENT Department.

