Maharashtra Elections 2019: Congress 'Breathing Its Last': PM Modi At Maharashtra Poll Rally

Maharashtra Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi crticised Congress for its nepotism (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted Congress stating the party was on its death bed as nepotism has overshadowed its nationalism.

"Congress nationalism has been suppressed by nepotism. Due to dynasticism, Congress is unable to see nationalism. This is the reason that Congress is faltering today and breathing its last," PM Modi said addressing a rally in Partur, Maharashtra.

Taking a jibe at Congress, PM Modi said that he has heard the opposition party is giving lessons of nationalism to its leaders.

"I read somewhere that new training has started in Congress. They will be teaching nationalism to their leaders. This means that today's Congress does not have even patriots. Their nationalism has been trampled by their family-ism," he said.

On scrapping of the provisions of Article 370, PM Modi said that even the workers of the Congress and Sharad Pawar's party have said that on issues like Article 370, every Indian should stand together with PM Modi and for the betterment of the country.

"However, these people are then silenced by their leaders. Will any nationalist protest against the surgical strikes? Will they insult the Army and its warriors? These people did that job shamelessly," PM Modi said.

PM Modi asserted that everybody should speak in the same voice on issues of national interest and national defence.

Cornering Sharad Pawar's party and Congress on the issue of nationalism he said, "There have always been voices from Maharashtra about nationalism and patriotism. But unfortunately, these ethics and values of Maharashtra were always hurt by the leaders of Congress-NCP on every occasion, on every platform. They are not even ready to understand your feelings."

He said despite Maharashtra having had three Chief Ministers from Marathwada, there was no change in the poor situation of the region.

"These Chief Ministers were filling their own coffers, and were not working for the development of the State. Marathwada has suffered a major loss of Congress-NCP rule. Before 2014, the situation was such that plans were made for Marathwada but development was done by some relatives of the leaders," PM Modi said.

PM Modi's election campaign in Maharashtra will end on October 18.Single-phased polls in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on October 21 and results will be announced on October 24.

