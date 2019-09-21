Not Seeking Any Post, But Won't Shun Responsibility: Aaditya Thackeray

Aaditya Thackeray said he will work to realise the dreams of people (File)

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is being projected as the next deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra by some leaders of his party, on Saturday said he was not seeking any post, but would not shirk from "responsibility".

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking leaders to refrain from commenting on the Ram Temple issue while it is before the court, Mr Thackeray said it is the common wish of the Shiv Sena and BJP that the temple is built in Ayodhya.

"I am not running behind any post...I will work to realise the dreams and aspirations of the people," he said.

Asked whether he will be next deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, the Yuva Sena chief said it will be decided by his father, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I will not run away from any responsibility...The important thing for me is that all the candidates of my party win the election," he said at the India Today conclave.

On the Ram temple issue, Mr Thackeray said it was the "common wish" of the Shiv Sena and its ally BJP that the temple is constructed at the place where Lord Ram was born.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who spoke at the event before Mr Thackeray, had stated that the land in Aarey Colony was needed for Mumbai Metro's car shed though it would entail cutting of trees.

Asked about it, Aaditya Thackeray, who has supported citizens' movement against tree-felling said, "The car shed has to go".

"The issue is not just about alliance, it is not about Aaditya versus CM nor is it Shiv Sena versus BJP. This is just an issue of Mumbai versus environmental damage," he said.

"We also want the metro...it is our dream project too like it is of the CM....but the issue is not just about felling trees, but the ecosystem," Mr Thackeray added.

