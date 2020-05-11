Maharashtra Couple Found Dead, Relative Says Couldn't Help Amid Lockdown: Police

Solapur Police Commissioner said an inquiry was underway into the incident. (Representational)

A 70-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were found dead on Friday after people detected a foul smell coming from their house in Shastri Nagar area of Solapur district in Maharashtra, officials said.

The two were identified as Abdul Gani Shiledar and Hasina. An official said the couple's son was mentally unwell and had been telling people in the vicinity in Shastri Nagar area that his parents were dead but no-one allegedly paid attention.

A relative of the family, Ashfaq Shiledar, who lives nearby said he used to take food to their house as they were not keeping well.

"I used to take food for them but my aunt had almost stopped eating. Unfortunately, I could not take them to the hospital because of the lockdown," he said.

"I think she died of weakness caused due to rising temperatures as they lived in a tin-roof house while my uncle died of a heart attack as per preliminary information," he claimed.

Solapur Collector Milind Shambharkar said a deputy collector-level officer has been asked to probe the incident and his report is awaited.

Solapur Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde said an inquiry was underway into the incident.