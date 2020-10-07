Maharashtra Cops Reunite Runaway UP Woman With Her Family. (Representational)

A 19-year-old woman, who had run away from her home in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and reached Aurangabad in Maharashtra a few days ago, has been reunited with her family, police said on Wednesday.

The woman told the police that she had left home as her parents wanted to marry her off against her wish, an official said.

"On September 29, we received information that a woman was standing alone and crying in Oasis Chowk of Waluj area of Aurangabad. Our team reached the spot and came to know that some youths in an auto had tried to trouble the woman and also tried to make her sit in the vehicle forcibly. The woman got scared due to it," police sub-inspector Varsharani Ajale told PTI.

"When we asked the woman where she was from, she was initially reluctant to share the details. However, she later told us that she was from Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh and that she had left her home on September 21," she added.

The woman said she reached Aurangabad by train. She also told us that her parents wanted her to get her married, although she was not ready for it, Mr Ajale said.

"We contacted the local police station in Uttar Pradesh and reached her parents through them. We asked them to come to Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the woman was accommodated in a local girl's hostel. He family members finally came to Aurangabad on Tuesday," she added.

The woman was reunited with her family, Mr Ajale, who is in-charge of Damini team which is dedicated for woman security in Aurangabad, said.

"We also counselled her parents as they wanted to marry her off against her wish. We told them not to force her," she said.

