Won't Celebrate Birthday This Year, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

Won't Celebrate Birthday This Year, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors, Uddhav Thackeray said. (File)

Mumbai:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday that he would not celebrate his 60th birthday next week.

Nobody should come to his house or office to extend greetings on his birthday on July 27, he said.

"Instead of spending money on garlands, the amount should be contributed to the Chief Minister's relief fund. Health camps, blood and plasma donation camps should be organized," he said, adding he would like to dedicate all the birthday wishes to COVID warriors.

"There should be no posters and banners and no crowds," the chief minister added, reminding that the state was still battling coronavirus.

"Last four months' efforts are bearing fruit but we have to be alert," he said.

Comments
Uddhav ThackerayMaharashtraUddhav Thackeray birthday

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india