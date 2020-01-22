Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray To Visit Ayodhya On Completion Of 100 Days In Power

Uddhav Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June, 2019

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh to mark the completion of 100 days in power in March, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

It will be the first visit of the Sena chief to Ayodhya after his party severed ties with the BJP and the NDA over sharing of power after the results of the Maharashtra elections were declared in October last year.

Mr Thackeray had put off his November 24, 2019 visit to Ayodhya, after the NCP core committee resolved to form an alternative government in the state.

The Sena subsequently joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form a coalition government.

Mr Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister on November 28, 2019.

"The government is working and will complete five years with the blessings of lord Ram. On completion of 100 days in power, Thackeray will visit Ayodhya to seek blessings of Lord Ram and chart out his future course of action," tweeted Mr Raut.

Mr Thackeray had last visited Ayodhya in June, 2019 and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple along with 18 newly-elected MPs of his party.