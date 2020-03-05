Uddhav Thackeray Hopes Coronavirus 'Gets Burnt In Holi Fire'

Uddhav Thackeray says the next eight days are crucial and we have to remain cautious.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said the next days are crucial and people need to remain cautious, amid coronavirus outbreak.

Asking people to avoid going to crowded places and limiting Holi celebrations, Mr Thackeray said: "I pray the coronavirus gets burnt in the Holi fire."

"I want to tell people that the next eight days are crucial and we have to remain cautious," he said in the state Assembly.

Mr Thackeray also asked people not to panic over the coronavirus, and assured that the government was taking all steps to prevent the spread of the viral infection.

The chief minister said he is reviewing the situation on a daily basis since the last one month.