Maharashtra Chief Minister E Shinde In Guwahati, Months After Rebellion

Five months after he led a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena from Guwahati, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will lead a 200-member delegation to the Assam capital today and offer prayers at the renowned Kamakhya Devi temple "to thank the goddess for her blessings".

According to sources, Mr Shinde is being accompanied by 40 MLAs and MPs in the special flight from Mumbai to Guwahati. The probability of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accompanying the chief minister is high, according to reports.

Mr Shinde is expected to visit the temple at around 2pm. They will stay at the Radisson Blu and will return to Mumbai on the next morning after breakfast.

In June, when he was camping in Guwahati, E Shinde had visited the renowned temple along with the rebel MLas.

"It is our Hindu custom that we pray to God that we will visit again,'' he said.