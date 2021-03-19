BJP Leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar Get First Dose Of Covid Vaccine

Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis gets the vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital.

Maharashtra BJP leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar received the first dose of coronavirus vaccine at a hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai today.

They were administered the vaccine at the government-run JJ Hospital.

After the vaccination, Mr Fadnavis and Mr Darekar, the leaders of opposition in the state Legislative Assembly and Council respectively, urged people to get themselves vaccinated for protection against the virus.

"It is absolutely safe! I sincerely appeal all eligible people to come forward and take your jab!" Mr Fadnavis tweeted.

I sincerely appeal all eligible people to come forward and take your jab!#vaccination#COVID19Vaccinationpic.twitter.com/x3XZhad5id — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 19, 2021

State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar had also received their vaccine doses recently.