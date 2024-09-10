Audi Of Maharashtra BJP Chief's Son Hits Several Vehicles In Nagpur; 2 Arrested

A luxury car owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket Bawankule hit several vehicles on Monday morning in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth area, after which two of its occupants, including the driver, were arrested.

There were five persons in the car at the time of the accident, but three of them, including Sanket Bawankule, had fled. All were coming from a beer bar, sources have said. The blood samples of the driver and the arrested occupant have been sent for test, sources said.

Around 1 am, the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two young people riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur bridge. Three occupants, including Sanket Bawankule, fled," news agency Press Trust of India quoted an un-named officer from the Sitabuldi police station as saying.

"The car's driver, Arjun Hawre, and one more occupant, Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by the occupants of the Polo car. They were taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police," he said.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Mr Sonkamble. Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar were later released on bail. Further probe is in progress," the officer from Sitabuldi police station added, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters about the incident, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhr Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police officer. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader was quoted as saying.

(With PTI)