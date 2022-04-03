Married Couple, Friend Drown In Maharashtra River While Clicking Selfies

The official said the trio drowned while trying to save each other.

A newly-married couple and their friend drowned in a river while clicking selfies in Kavad village in Beed district of Maharashtra, over 385 km from here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased are identified as Taha Sheikh (20), her husband Siddique Pathan Sheikh (22), and the latter's friend Shahab, an official said, adding that their bodies were fished out from the river on Saturday.

The official said the trio drowned while trying to save each other. Wadvani police station assistant inspector (API) Anand Kangure said that three separate Accidental Death Reports (ADRs) have been filed.

