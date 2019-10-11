Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Uddhav Thackeray Compares Elections To Match, Says 'Have Already Won'

Uddhav Thackeray was addressing an election rally in Amaravati.

Expressing confidence that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will once again come to power in Maharashtra, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said his party wants to make farmers debt-free.

Addressing a campaign rally in Amaravati, Uddhav Thackeray said Shiv Sena's manifesto for assembly polls will be released tomorrow.

Talking about the outcome of the October 21 Assembly polls, he said, "You can imagine the predicament of a batsman who has to score lots of runs in very few balls. But I have no such worries My score is decided and the target fixed. I have already won the match."

Praising PM Modi's crop insurance scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, he said he would make every effort to provide six free gas cylinders per year to those in the 'extremely poor'' category.

He also promised to provide a full meal at Rs 10 to the poor in rural areas, and primary health check-up at Rs 1.

Referring to the defeat of Sena leader Anandrao Adsul from Amravati Lok Sabha constituency earlier this year, he asked party workers to ensure that it does not get repeated in the assembly polls.

The Sena chief criticised two-term independent MLA Ravi Rana, who is seeking re-election from Badnera with the backing of the opposition Congress and NCP.

"He runs after power. He is not loyal to anybody. He is dreaming of becoming MLA on the strength of money," Uddhav Thackeray said.

