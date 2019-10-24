Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Ajit Pawar Wins Baramati With Over 1.65 Lakh Vote Margin

With this thumping victory, Ajit Pawar retained Baramati for a sixth straight term.

Former Maharashtra deputy chief minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday won from the Baramati assembly seat by a huge margin of 1,65,265 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP president Sharad Pawar, polled 1,95,641 votes, while his nearest rival, Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP, bagged just 30,376 votes.

According to NCP office-bearers, this was a record-breaking victory margin for Ajit Pawar in Baramati, a bastion of the Pawar family in western Maharashtra's Pune district.

In 2014, Ajit Pawar had won from the seat with a margin of 89,791 votes.

