Ordered Probe Into Army Veteran's Assault In 2016: Maharashtra Home Minister

BJP Government didn't give justice to the army veteran, Anil Deshmukh said (File)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday said that he has ordered an inquiry over the assault of the Army Veteran Sonu Mahajan in 2016.

"In 2016, BJP MLA and incumbent MP Unmesh Patil attacked Army veteran Sonu Mahajan. The then BJP Government did not give justice to Mahajan. I received applications on the matter and ordered an investigation," Mr Deshmukh tweeted.

"The incident took place in 2016 but the FIR was lodged in 2019 following a High Court order and still no action has been taken against the MP," he added.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday alleged that the BJP MP tried to kill the veteran during then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' tenure.

"In 2019, under the Devendra Fadnavis govt, an attempt to murder Army veteran Sonu Mahajan was made on orders of Chalisgaon BJP MP Unmesh Patil. The family had to approach the High Court to even get a case registered. To date, no action has been taken by the BJP against its own MP," Mr Sawant tweeted.

He added that the police have not arrested the accused MP because "he is an MP".