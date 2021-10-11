Woman Chokes Husband To Death After Fight In Maharashtra's Thane

The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her husband after a domestic row in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said.

The incident took place at the couple's home in Kalher area of Bhiwandi town on Sunday night, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The woman was arrested, he said.

The 38-year-old victim, who worked as a labourer, was a habitual drinker and the couple used to have frequent fights.

They again had a quarrel on Sunday night following which the woman allegedly choked her husband to death with a rope, the official said.

Their neighbours alerted the police around midnight.

The police then rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, the official said.

The woman was later arrested and a case was registered against her under relevant sections, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)