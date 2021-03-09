Maha Shivratri 2021: First Shahi Snan At Haridwar Mahakumbh On Shivratri

Maha Shivratri 2021 Date: Shahi Snan at Haridwar Kumbh is on March 11

Maha Shivratri is on Thursday, March 11. The first Shahi Snan at Mahakumbh, in Haridwar, is set to take place on Maha Shivratri. Devotees look forward to the Shahi Snan on Maha Shivratri. The event is believed to be extremely auspicious for Hindu devotees. Special arrangements have been made in Haridwar as thousands of people from across the country are expected to bathe in the Ganga on Shivratri. Ganga, the most revered river, has a very close connection with Lord Shiva and there are innumerable mythological stories surrounding it. According to legends, Lord Shiva was instrumental in bringing Ganga to the earth when he trapped the great river in his hair and let her flow on earth.

The Mahakumbh at Haridwar is happening after 12 years. The location of the Kumbh is based on the position of the Sun, Moon, and the planet Jupiter in different zodiac constellations. During the Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather to take a holy dip in the river, especially on the auspicious bathing days. Apart from the rituals and bath, there are huge melas or fairs on the riverside where devotees gather. This year the Kumbh at Haridwar started on January 14 and will end on April 27.

Devotees of Lord Shiva usually start fast on Shivratri day and break the fast the next day, ie, March 12. The auspicious time for the holy dip in the Ganga is early in the morning at day-break.

The second Shahi Snan is on 12th April - Somvati amavasya. The third and the fourtha are on 14th April (Mesh Sankraanti and Baisakhi) and 27th April (Chaitra Poornima).

Maha Shivratri 2021: Key Kumbh helpline numbers you should know

Kumbh Helpline Number - +91-1334 222725, +91-1334 222726, +91-1334 222727

Mela Bhawan, CCR Tower, Rodibelwala, Near Harki Pauri,Haridwar, Uttarakhand-249401

+91 1334 224457

Email: <mahakumbhmela2021@gmail.com>

(Source: uttarakhandtourism.gov.in)