'Maha Rudra Puja' In Rameshwaram To Launch Art Of Living's 45th Anniversary

Spiritual organisation The Art of Living is set to celebrate its 45th anniversary with a landmark event. The Somnath Jyotirling Maha Rudra Puja, a rare and powerful Vedic ceremony, will be held in the presence of its founder, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

The event is expected to draw priests, spiritual leaders, and millions of devotees from India and across the world.

The Maha Rudra Puja will take place on Wednesday, 6 pm onwards, at Hotel Aalayam (Yatri Nivas) in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu.

Priests from all 12 Jyotirlinga temples, along with eminent pandits from Amarnath and Pashupatinath, will participate in the ceremony, bringing together sacred traditions from across the country.

Devotees from India and overseas are expected to join the event, making it a significant global spiritual gathering.

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “After a thousand years, Somnathji has manifested again. We see this as a sacred journey of spiritual awakening for the entire nation. Just as Shri Rama performed a grand consecration of the Ramnath Jyotirlingam in Rameshwaram, we too undertake this journey with the hope that every individual may succeed in life, the nation may progress, and peace may prevail across the world.”

The Maha Rudra Puja is a ceremony dedicated to Lord Shiva in the form of Lord Rudra. As part of the rituals, Teertham (holy water) from the 12 Jyotirlingas and the Pancha Bhoota Sthalas of Tamil Nadu will be brought to Rameshwaram and offered during the puja.

These sacred waters have been blessed through traditional chants, including the Ekadasha Rudram, and are considered highly auspicious.

A highlight of the event is the simultaneous recitation of the Kolaru Pathigam, a sacred Tamil hymn, by 2 crore (20 million) devotees across more than 180 countries. This collective chanting is intended to spread peace, positivity, and spiritual energy worldwide.

The programme will also feature a grand satsang led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and darshan of the Somnath Jyotirling. The event will formally inaugurate The Art of Living's 45th anniversary celebrations.

