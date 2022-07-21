Demanding Patch-Up With Wife, Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower In Maharashtra

The man was drunk and reminded people of a scene from 'Sholay'. (Representational Image)

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol climbed a 100-foot mobile telephony tower in Maharashtra's Jalna district seeking that his wife return home from her parent's place, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dabhadi village in Badnapur tehsil on Wednesday and the man, identified as Ganpat Bakal, came down only after an assurance from villagers, fire brigade and police personnel that they would strive to solve the domestic dispute, he added.

"He was under the influence of alcohol. He came down from the tower after four hours. He was detained and then released later," the police official said.

Eyewitnesses said the scene reminded them of the legendary drunken act by Dharmendra's character in the 1970s blockbuster 'Sholay' -- but with a key difference. While Dharmendra's character Veeru wanted his lover's family to consent to their marriage, this man was demanding that his marriage be repaired.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)