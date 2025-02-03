Maha Kumbh Stampede "Unfortunate", But Move To High Court: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday said that the stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj was an "unfortunate incident" but refused to entertain a PIL seeking directions to put in place safety measures and guidelines for pilgrims from across the country.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and PV Sanjay Kumar said, "It is an unfortunate incident and it is something of concern, but move the High Court."

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government said that a judicial commission has already been constituted to probe the incident.

Advocate Rohatgi said a similar petition has already been filed in the Allahabad High Court. The bench asked the lawyer to approach the High Court with his plea. The petition sought direction that VIP movement shall not affect or create a danger to the common devotees' safety and maximum space for entry and exit of devotees at Maha Kumbh shall be provided.

The PIL filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari also sought direction from the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report on the MahaKumbh 2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29.

The plea also directs to initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct.

"Direct the state of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report on the Maha Kumbh 2025 stampede incident that took place on January 29, 2025, and also direct to initiate legal action against the persons, authorities and officials for their negligent conduct," stated the plea.

The petition said that the stampede depicts the drastic condition and fate of people due to the lapses, negligence and utter failure of administration purported by the government authorities.

At least 30 people died and over 60 were injured in the stampede that broke out in the Sangam area of Maha Kumbh in the early morning of January 29.

It also sought directions to all states to their facilitation centres at Prayagraj to provide basic information regarding the safety measures and guidelines to the pilgrims.

There should be arrangements to have announcements, display boards showing directions, roads etc. in other languages so that people from other states do not face problems and can get help easily, it said.

"All the state governments shall also arrange electronic mode messages to send the message SMS, WhatsApp message of basic guidelines and safety measures to be followed by the devotees, so that easily people may get information. States governments with coordination of Uttar Pradesh government shall also deploy its small medical team at Prayagraj Maha Kumbh comprising of doctors and nurses so that at the time of medical emergency there may not be a shortage of medical staff," the plea added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)