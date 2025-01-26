Maha Kumbh Mela: DGCA Asks Airlines To Rationalise Airfares For Prayagraj Flights

Aviation watchdog DGCA has asked airlines to rationalise airfares for flights to Prayagraj in view of the Maha Kumbh amid concerns over higher air tickets on the route.

Airlines, including SpiceJet, are operating more flights to Prayagraj.

To meet increased demand for air travel, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved 81 additional flights in January, increasing the air connectivity to Prayagraj to 132 flights from across the country.

In a post on X on Saturday, the regulator said that in view of the likely surge in demand, airlines have been urged to increase further capacity by adding flights and rationalise fares.

DGCA officials held a meeting with airline representatives on January 23 in this regard.

Bookings as well as airfares for flights to Prayagraj have jumped multi-fold as more people travel for the Maha Kumbh, with the air ticket prices rising up to 21 per cent for the Delhi-Prayagraj flights, an analysis by travel portal Ixigo showed earlier this month.

The Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will conclude on February 26.

