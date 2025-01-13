UP Top Cop On How Maha Kumbh Mela Will Be "Grand, Divine, Digital, And Secure"

As the Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Monday with a large number of devotees taking 'Snan', Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police Prashant Kumar highlighted the fusion of faith and modernity in this year's event, emphasized the use of advanced technologies like drones and CCTV to ensure enhanced security and smooth operations.

In conversation with the news agency ANI, DGP Prashant Kumar highlighted that with expanded 'ghats' and a robust crowd management system in place, authorities are focused on making this year's Kumbh Mela both a spiritual and secure experience for all attendees.

"The Maha Kumbh began this morning with the holy dip. Nearly 60 lakh people have already taken the dip. This year's Kumbh is a fusion of faith and modernity. In addition to the traditional police arrangements, we have implemented the latest technologies to provide better security for the devotees, and it is having a positive impact," he said.

"The UP Police has been given the opportunity to provide enhanced security, and we are following that protocol. Today, there will also be a flower shower. We are managing crowds and traffic through drones and CCTV. Senior officers have been on the ground and they are keeping an eye on everything since morning at the control rooms," the DGP added.

The Uttar Pradesh DGP also mentioned that the devotees who have come to the Maha Kumbh are sharing their experiences positively.

"We have increased the length of the ghats, which has prevented any overcrowding. This Kumbh will be grand, divine, digital, and secure. All arrangements are being made accordingly," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh police have also set up a special floating police chowki (post) to assist devotees at the 45-day-long Maha Kumbh.

Traffic Police authorities have made elaborate arrangements and implemented a detailed plan to ensure smooth vehicular movement and safety for devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the beginning of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, calling it a "very special day" for crores of people who uphold Indian values and culture.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "A very special day for crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture. Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India's timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony.

"Expressing his happiness at seeing the influx of pilgrims and tourists in Prayagraj, PM Modi wished all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay.

"I am happy to see Prayagraj abuzz with countless people coming there, taking the holy dip and seeking blessings. Wishing all pilgrims and tourists a wonderful stay," PM Modi said.

Maha Kumbh 2025, the biggest human gathering in the world saw devotees queuing for the 'Snan' or holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Paush Purnima. Devotees from across the globe have gathered in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, to take a holy dip at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers at Triveni Sangam.

The first major Shahi or Amrit Snan will get underway on Tuesday on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

This year, Maha Kumbh, the largest spiritual gathering in the world, has become more special because of the rare celestial alignment that occurs only once in 144 years.

The Maha Kumbh is being celebrated after 12 years, and over 45 crore devotees are expected for the event. The Maha Kumbh will conclude on February 26.

