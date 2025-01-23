Maha Kumbh Crosses 10 Crore Milestone For Pilgrims Bathing At Sangam

The ongoing Maha Kumbh has crossed the 10-crore milestone for pilgrims taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, the Uttar Pradesh government said on Thursday.

The number crossed this milestone on Thursday at 12 PM, according to a statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, which is hosting the largest religious gathering on the world that kicked off on January 13 and will continue till February 26.

The government highlighted that the number of pilgrims has been consistently rising, with lakhs arriving daily to bathe and gain spiritual merit. During the bathing festivals, this number reaches into the crores.

"The 10 crore figure was surpassed at 12 PM on Thursday, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing Maha Kumbh," it said in the statement.

The statement also pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath government had earlier estimated that over 45 crore people would visit the Maha Kumbh this year.

The statement added that the enthusiasm and fervour among the devotees in Prayagraj remain high. People from across the country and the world have been arriving in large numbers to take part in the sacred dip at the Triveni Sangam.

"On Thursday alone, 30 lakh people had bathed at the Sangam by 12 PM, including 10 lakh 'kalpvasis' and other devotees," it noted.

It further said that the total number of pilgrims who have bathed at the Sangam by January 23 had crossed the 10 crore mark. The highest number of pilgrims (around 3.5 crore)" had bathed during the Makar Sankranti festival, while over 1.7 crore took part in the Paush Purnima festival.

While lakhs of devotees have been flocking to the Sangam for their spiritual dip, life in the city of Prayagraj has continued as usual.

"There has been no significant pressure on daily life in the city. The district administration has only imposed restrictions on major bathing festival days, while schools, offices, and businesses continue to operate normally," the statement added.

