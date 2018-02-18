Maharashtra Will Become First Trillion Dollar Economy In India: PM Modi The BJP-led government's budget reforms have created a new work culture and are transforming the socio-economic landscape of the country, PM Modi said at the Magnetic Maharashtra Global Investors' Summit event.

376 Shares EMAIL PRINT PM Modi addressing the Magnetic Maharashtra Global Investors' Summit Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Maharashtra will become the country's first trillion dollar economy. Speaking at the "Magnetic Maharashtra" Global Investors' Summit in Mumbai, PM Modi said Maharashtra's development was representative of the changes in the country.



The BJP-led government's budget reforms have created a new work culture and are transforming the socio-economic landscape of the country, PM Modi said at the event.



"Our budget is not limited to outlay, its focus is on outcome. Our reforms in budget making and presentation have created a new work culture and are transforming the socio-economic landscape," he said.



"We are moving in a direction where the state is policy driven, governance is performance driven, government is accountable and democracy is participative," he said at the event in suburban Bandra.



"We are working in times of disruptions and discontent," PM Modi added.



In the last three and half years, the government has transformed the country from being a fragile five' nation to one now aspiring USD 5 trillion GDP, he said.



A country progresses only when it has a vision and works for inclusiveness, PM Modi said. "Potential, policy, planning and performance leads to progress." He said the government in the last three years has repealed 1,400 laws and the new ones are being written with the intent of simplification, not to complicate (things).



On investments, he said there is a healthy competition among states to attract investments as per their strengths.



"What started with Gujarat is visible all across the country now. I congratulate Maharashtra government for the work on ease of doing business and making it easier for investors," he said.



The 'Samruddhi corridor' between Mumbai and Nagpur will help boost agriculture and agriculture-based industries, he said.



On the centre's development initiatives, PM Modi said, "We will create 1.5 lakh wellness centres in bigger gram panchayats".



Besides, PM Modi said, 10.5 crore people have been accepted under the MUDRA scheme and Rs 4.60 lakh crore has been disbursed to small businesses.



