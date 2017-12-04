Maggi Compliant With Latest FSSAI Norms, No Ash Added, Nestle Reassures

FMCG major Nestle India said today that Maggi complied with the latest guidelines of food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and it does not add any ash to its popular noodles.District administration of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had slapped a fine on Nestle India and its distributors last week after Maggi had allegedly failed to pass the lab test and ash content above the permissible limits for human consumption was found during the lab test."Nestle wishes to categorically state that we do not add ash in any form whatsoever during the manufacturing process of its Maggi noodles," Nestle India Chairman and Managing Director Suresh Narayanan told reporters in Delhi.Speaking on the sidelines of an event hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry, he said the company has received the order of the district administration and will decide on the future course of action after studying it."We are fully compliant with the latest FSSAI guidelines which were issued in August-September this year..." he added.He declined however to comment further saying that "the matter is sub-judice".In June 2015, Nestle India withdrew Maggi noodles from the market. It had relaunched them in November after it went off the market for five months following a ban by the FSSAI over alleged presence of lead beyond permissible limits.