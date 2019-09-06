Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani Set To Resign

Justice Tahilramani was elevated as the Chief Justice of Madras High Court on August 8 last year

Madras High Court Chief Justice VK Tahilramani has decided to resign, two days after the Supreme Court Collegium rejected her request to reconsider her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court.

The Collegium, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had recommended her transfer to the Meghalaya High Court on August 28. The Collegium has already transferred Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice AK Mittal, to the Madras High Court.

"The collegium has carefully gone through the aforesaid representation and taken into consideration all relevant factors. On reconsideration, the collegium is of the considered view that it is not possible to accede to her request," said the resolution dated September 3, which was uploaded on the Supreme Court's website.

"The collegium, accordingly, reiterates its recommendation dated August 28, 2019 for transfer of Justice V K Tahilramani to Meghalaya High Court," it said.

As the acting chief justice of the Bombay High Court, Justice Tahilramani had in May 2017 upheld the conviction and life imprisonment of 11 people in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape case, which was transferred to Maharashtra from Gujarat by the top court.

