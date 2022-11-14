Woman Jumps Into Water Tank With Daughter In Madhya Pradesh, Both Die: Cops

A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a water tank along with her two-year-old daughter in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

The bodies of Rani Rajput (25) and daughter Riya were found in a water tank on Sunday and prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, a sub-inspector of Vijay Nagar police station said.

"The woman's parents have alleged the victim's husband used to taunt her for not being able to give birth to a son. The couple has two daughters. Further action would be taken after all angles are probed. Post mortem was conducted on Monday," he said.

