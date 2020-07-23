Two Men Rape 3-Year-Old, Dump Body In Lake After Killing Her In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The Chief minister directed the police to conduct a speedy investigation. (Representational)

Two men allegedly raped and killed a three-year-old girl in Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, the police said today. The accused have been arrested, they added.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the police to fast-track the trial in the case and ensure that the accused get death sentence, said an official release.

The girl was playing outside her house on July 17 when she was kidnapped, said additional superintendent of police Shashank Garg.

Her body was found in a lake three days later. Autopsy revealed that she had been raped, the official said.

"After investigations, we arrested Ritesh Singh Dhurve, 22, and Dhanpal, 21, on Tuesday. The duo confessed to the crime," Mr Garg said.

One of the accused allegedly lured the girl giving her Rs 10 and took her to his house where the two men raped her. The accused then killed her, stuffed the body in a plastic bag and threw it into Chhota Mahadev reservoir, the police official said.

The Chief minister has directed the Director General of Police to conduct a thorough and speedy investigation into the incident, said the official release.