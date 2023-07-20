Madhya Pradesh To Introduce More MBBS Textbooks In Hindi: Minister

The minister said the textbooks will be launched by September.

Nine months after introducing the first year of MBBS course in Hindi, the Madhya Pradesh government will come up with textbooks in the language for students in the second, third and fourth years as well, state education minister Vishwas Sarang said today.

The textbooks will be launched by September, the minister said. Assembly elections in the BJP-governed state are due by the year-end.

On October 16, 2022, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched textbooks in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the state government to impart medical education in the language.

On that day, textbooks of Anatomy, Physiology and Bio Chemistry were unveiled by Mr Shah, who said Madhya Pradesh had become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

Mr Sarang today distributed Hindi textbooks to MBBS first-year students for free at a function held at Hamidia Hospital Auditorium here.

He said, "MBBS 2.0 in Hindi has been started. Under this, translation of second, third and fourth-year books has begun."

The minister said that the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh had, on December 14, 2021, resolved to provide medical education in Hindi.

"Then some people said that the task was impossible. But we took it as a challenge and started working on it on a war footing," he added.

