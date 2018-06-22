Madhya Pradesh School Teacher Arrested For Raping 9-Year-Old Student Dinesh Gupta, a teacher at the government primary school, was arrested yesterday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO act.

Share EMAIL PRINT A complaint was filed by the survivor's mother the day after the incident. (Representational) Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh: A school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Lukrampur village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said today.



"The incident took place on June 20. Yesterday, when the survivor refused to go to school, her mother asked the reason and she revealed the incident to her. A complaint was filed by the mother yesterday evening," police officer Yogendra Singh Parihar said.



Dinesh Gupta, a teacher at the government primary school, was arrested yesterday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Mr Parihar informed. Further investigations into the incident are underway, he added.



