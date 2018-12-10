NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
"Wait Till Tomorrow To Know Who Will Be Chief Minister": Kamal Nath

"From the past three months, I've been saying that the Congress will win 140 seats and I am sticking to my words," Kamal Nath told the media.

All India | | Updated: December 10, 2018 18:41 IST
Congress in Madhya Pradesh hasn't declared its CM candidate yet even as poll results will be out tomorrow


Bhopal: 

Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath today claimed that his party will get a majority in the state assembly and who will be the chief minister will only be known after the results.

Madhya Pradesh resultsMadhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018Kamal Nath
