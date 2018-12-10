'Wait Till Tomorrow To Know Who Will Be Chief Minister': Kamal Nath

Congress in Madhya Pradesh hasn't declared its CM candidate yet even as poll results will be out tomorrow

Congress Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath today claimed that his party will get a majority in the state assembly and who will be the chief minister will only be known after the results.

"From the past three months, I've been saying that the Congress will win 140 seats and I am sticking to my words," he told the media.

