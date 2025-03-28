RSKMP MP Board Class 5,8 Results Out, Check What Is Next

The Madhya Pradesh State Education Center has announced the results for Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) today, March 28. Candidates who appeared in the Class 5 and 8 exam can access their scores on the official portal, rskmp.in. The pass percentage of students who qualified Class 5 is 92.70 per cent while that of Class 8 is 90.02 per cent.



A total of 11,17,961 students enrolled in the MP Class 5 exam. Of these around 10,36,368 students qualified the exam. In Class 8, around 11,68,866 students enrolled for the exam, of these around 10,36,368 qualified.

Students who appeared for the exam can visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh board to check their results. The results are hosted on the official website: rskmp.in



The results can also be checked via SMS facility. Candidates can send their roll number to the designated number- MP5ROLLNO or MP8ROLLNO.



The results can also be accessed through Digilocker service. Around 1.19 lakh evaluators were involved in the assessment process. Nearly 322 dedicated evaluation centers were established across the state.

Steps to check result: