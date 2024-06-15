Madhya Pradesh Professor Attacked With Sticks, Chilli Powder After Argument With Student

A professor at the Government JH PG College in Madhya Pradesh's was brutally assaulted in the campus with sticks and chilli powder. The incident unfolded on Friday afternoon when a group of assailants, numbering between five and seven, barged into the college premises with sticks and chilli powder. Their target: Assistant Professor Neeraj Dhakad from the Sanskrit department.

The attackers wasted no time as they incapacitated Professor Dhakad by throwing chilli powder into his eyes before beating him with sticks. CCTV cameras captured the entire horrifying episode. Footage reveals the attackers storming into the Sanskrit department and launching a vicious assault on Professor Dhakad, who was engaged in a discussion with students at the time.

Eyewitnesses recounted the harrowing scene, describing how the attackers continued their assault until Professor Dhakad collapsed unconscious. Shockingly, despite the presence of other faculty members and students nearby, no one intervened to halt the attack. It was only after the aattackers fled that colleagues rushed to Professor Dhakad's aid, transporting him to the district hospital.

Medical reports confirmed that Professor Dhakad sustained severe injuries, including fractures to his head, hands, and legs. The motive behind this attack appears to stem from a previous argument between Professor Dhakad and one of the attackers identified as Annu Thakur, a former student of the college.

Just a month ago, tensions had flared between Professor Dhakad and Annu Thakur over alleged irregularities involving the college's scholarship program. Annu Thakur was reportedly caught attempting to misuse Professor Dhakad's official seal and letterhead, leading to a confrontation that, until now, seemed resolved.

In a statement from his hospital bed, Professor Dhakad said, "I was discussing student projects when suddenly five boys entered, threw chilli powder, and started hitting me with sticks. I recognized them; they were Annu Thakur's men. Their intention was to kill me."

Police have registered a case of attempted murder and launched a manhunt to arrest the remaining attackers who were captured on the CCTV footage.