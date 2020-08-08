Madhya Pradesh Officials Shunted For Beating Traders Celebrating Ram Mandir Event

The traders alleged that many of those celebrating were detained by the police for almost an hour

Two Madhya Pradesh officials were transferred on Friday after BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya questioned the police action against traders and the local youth of the state's Khargone district for celebrating the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya with fireworks on the streets.

"Why is the Khargone Police behaving like Bengal Police?" Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Twitter while strongly condemning the police action.

The senior BJP leader, while sharing a video of the incident on Twitter, wrote: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has said that today is a day of glory for the country. The foundation stone of the Ram temple was laid in Ayodhya! The whole country is celebrating. In such a situation, police action on youths celebrating and cheering at the Saraffa Bazar of Khargone is unfair."

Mr Vijavargiya also tagged state Home Minister Narrotam Mishra on his post and advised him to make his police force understand.

On Wednesday, as the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple was underway in Ayodhya, some traders and the local youth came together in the Saraffa Bazar area and began bursting crackers on the streets to celebrate the event. The police, fearing a law and order situation in the communally sensitive area, took action against them.

The traders alleged that many of those celebrating in the area were detained by the police for almost an hour. They also accused the police of beating up a person for bursting crackers - the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

The ruling BJP, along with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other outfits, protested in Khargone on Thursday against the police action on the traders.

Khargone, with over 850 cases of coronavirus and 18 related deaths, has emerged as the second worst-affected district under the Nimar region after Indore.